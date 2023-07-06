How local first responders are keeping people safe during National Cherry Festival

With all the people in Northern Michigan enjoying their time at the National Cherry Festival, first responders are standing by to ensure a safe celebration.

Leaders of local public safety agencies and the Grand Traverse County Emergency Management team began putting together plans in January.

“We deal with the two most unpredictable things in the world: People and weather,” said County Emergency Management Coordinator Gregg Bird.

Advertisement

Bird said they try to plan for the worst-case scenario, “I know that sounds horrible, but that’s what we do because if we plan and train for that, then we can respond to anything in between.”

First responders prepare for any disaster whether it’s manmade or comes from the weather.

“We look at severe thunderstorms, wind, tornados. We look at automobile crashes with all the pedestrians, and an active assailant type incident,” Bird explained.

Their plans are based on what they already know and what they’ve learned from incidents that have happened across the country like last year’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that killed seven people and injured dozens during a Fourth of July parade.

Advertisement

“We never planned for an active shooter situation from an elevated location and within 24 hours we had a plan that’s now embedded in our plan to counteract that,” Bird admitted.

Along with patrols from state and local police they also run a tactical dispatch, which allows them to take emergency calls from people in the festival area.

“We want everybody who wants to come enjoy this to be able to enjoy this. We know the impact it brings, and we know the rest of the county still has everyday paramedic emergencies and police calls for service, so it’s all hands on deck,” Bird said.

They say despite all the work the week bring they’re proud to be able to keep people safe during the National Cherry Festival.



