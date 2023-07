Cherries , Cherries, and more cherries! The National Cherry Festival makes it to the 6th day but the fun isn’t over yet!

The festival will continue to celebrate everything cherry with cherry pies to cherry barbecues and salsas, but today a little four paw action will happen.

The annual Ultimate Air Dog Competition will kick off and people will get a chance to see dogs fly and so much more!

Our On The Road Crew , Braulis and Tyler are at Open Space Park seeing what’s going on today.

Day 6 of The National Cherry Festival-7:15