The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office says a boater was arrested after a tubing accident on Lake Avalon in Hillman.

Deputies say they got several calls about a boating accident on Sunday. A 21 and 19-year-old were both injured while they were being pulled behind a boat on a tube. They were taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the operator of the boat, a 58-year-old man from Auburn Hills, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Deputies continue to investigate.