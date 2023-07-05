With legislature on summer break, future plans remain unknown

After passing the state budget last week, the lawmakers in Lansing have now entered their summer break. They will call it “in district work” but is a marked divider between the fast and furious start to the legislative session and the rest of their agendas.

“It’s a good time to check in with constituents about what they’ve done and what their constituents want to see them do,” said Adrian Hemond, Democratic strategist and CEO of Grassroots Midwest.

Lawmakers make it clear to say their summer break is a break from session, not their work. While they spend the next two months back home, they can reflect on what has been done and what still remains.

Advertisement

“They ticked off their big laundry list of items that were building up over the last 40 years,” said Hemond. “Now it’s time to check in with folks back home and see what they should be doing next.”

The gun reform bills, election changes, tax breaks and civil rights protections are all major plans the Democrats now in charge targeted early. With those done, it’s time to dig deeper for maybe more specialized items.

“They also want to be able to deliver on specific things that their constituents want that maybe aren’t as tied to partisanship,” said Hemond. “And that might be something specific to a school district or an infrastructure project.”

It is still unknown how long they will have to do it. Like all those major reforms? “Those don’t go into effect until after the legislature has adjourned for the year,” said Hemond.

Advertisement

Actually 90 days after they adjourn.

That’s particularly prescient for the plan to move the Democratic Primary to February 27. They have to end session early in order to take effect before that date.

“It isn’t usual. This conversation that we’re having about potentially adjourning the legislature over a specific piece of legislation, it’s not unprecedented, but it is very unusual,” said Hemond.

That has forced the Republican Party into a scramble on how to handle their primary but in a year when the Democrats have a presidential incumbent, a primary isn’t very important and may have members wondering why end early?

Advertisement

“Those House members have to face the voters next year and saying that they took the rest of the year off to make sure that we got the right presidential primary date, the voters in your district may, or may not care about that,” said Hemond.

They still get paid for those months without work and that may be a tough sell back home.

“That’s why I think the preferred outcome is a negotiated one,” said Hemond.

Those negotiations may be happening this summer.