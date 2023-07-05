Traffic stop leads to illegal weapons and meth arrests in Traverse City

Two Traverse City men are in jail after a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from Michigan State Police Traverse City post say they stopped a car for multiple violations on Woodmere Avenue near Carver Street in Traverse City.

An officer from the Traverse City Police Department assisted with his K9 during the stop when the K9 alerted him of an illegal substance in the car, according to officials.

Advertisement

While searching the car, the officers say they found a bong with residue, a small bag inside a Pepsi can that both tested positive for methamphetamine. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console, and the passenger also had a double-edged non-folding knife. Officials say neither of the suspects had a license to conceal carry a pistol.

The driver, 32, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon/pistol and the passenger, 33, was arrested for possession methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon/pistol.

The men have been lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail and are pending arraignment.



