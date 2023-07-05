Smiles galore at Special Kids Day during the National Cherry Festival

There were lots of smiles this morning in the open space for the Special Kids Day events which sets aside time for kids with special needs and abilities to enjoy the National Cherry Festival and all it has to offer.

The morning started with arts and crafts in the Open Space and transitioned over to Arnold’s Amusements for adaptive rides for the kids and young adults to enjoy. The time is specifically set aside just for them so that they can take part in the festival with ease. This was a special event for all of the attendees, but it also makes a huge impact on caregivers and parents knowing that this is a safe place and time for their children to enjoy the same activities as anyone else.

“I think it makes them feel included, so sometimes it’s hard to get out and do things, especially if you have special needs and mobility needs. And so caregivers, knowing that they can come down to this event and that they’re going to have help if they need it. It makes the kids feel included in festival activities. So, you know, it’s just a really great day for inclusion” Event Director Angie Holmes said.

The joy experienced this morning was unmatched and everyone who attended is leaving with memories they will never forget!