Roscommon County Commissioner charged for changing level of Higgins Lake.

Commissioner Eric Ostergren is charged with one count of changing the lake levels, after police allege he tried to change the lake levels.

Gerrish Township Police officer, Zack Stachurski, said they were called back in January after someone had noticed the levels had changed.

After investigating, they realized someone had placed a large board in the middle of the dam.

Stachurski said Ostergren admitted to other commissioners that he did it, after the board was removed.

Stachurski said the motivation behind trying to change the lake levels remains unclear.

“He’s an unauthorized person, which means he’s not allowed to change lake levels. There’s no one person that is allowed to change lake levels without the permission of EGLE,” said Stachurski.

Philip L. Ellison, a lawyer representing Ostergren said his client did have the authorization to do it. He also said more information would come out at trial.

“He put on his commissioner hat when the actions that he’s taken and one of the things we don’t do as a society and as a as a state is we don’t punish people for doing their jobs,” said Ellison.

Ostergren has waived his right to an arraignment. Stachurski said Ostergren was never arrested.

If convicted, Ostergren faces one year in jail or a $1,000 fine plus restitution.