Peter Garthe also know as the “Pin Guy” hits record sales at The National Cherry Festival

The National Cherry Festival is filled with traditions.

One of them is the Go for the Gold Commemorative Pin Program.

If you’ve one of the iconic pins, you probably met Peter Garthe.

He’s been selling National Cherry Festival pins for more than 30 years.

“In 1989 was the first year selling pins. Only 100 pins sold. I didn’t know they sold pins that year. I have been selling pins from 1990 through now,” said Peter Garthe. “I met a lot of great people, and many people know me in the town.”

On Monday night, he hit a milestone selling $800,000 in pins throughout his many years selling them.

“Too much brainpower to figure out what was going on. I sold a lot of pins. There were a long of people coming in. I’m really happy about that,” said Garthe.

His goal is to reach $1,000,000 in sales by 2027.

Twenty thousand pins are made every year for The National Cherry Festival, and 16,000 are gold. If you get a gold pin, you’re in the drawing for a Toyota Camry.

All the money from the pin sales goes to The National Cherry Festival.