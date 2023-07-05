Ohio man drowns in Lake Michigan in Village of Arcadia

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Ohio man died after drowning in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

Deputies say the man and his family were swimming at the beach in the Village of Arcadia around 11:30 a.m.

His family noticed he was struggling in the water and tried to help him, but they couldn’t reach him before he went under.

The family got him out of the water and bystanders helped provide CPR. When emergency responders arrived, they took over. The man was taken to Munson Manistee Hospital but unfortunately passed away.

The Sheriff’s Office says all evidence points to this being an accidental drowning.



