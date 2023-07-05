National Cherry Festival: Where are you from?

If you’re new to the area, the National Cherry Festival is something you may not have experienced before, and many who venture north for the Fourth of July holiday happen to wander into the National Cherry Festival.

If you have been inside of the National Cherry Festival and to the Welcome Center, you will see three maps that people and families mark where they are from. A state map, a United States Map and a world map.

Michael Stevens got the chance to interview numerous families Wednesday from as far as Gaum to as close as Indiana to see what brought them to the National Cherry Festival.

Many people stated that this is a return trip every year or plan to be back next year if possible.