Derrick Jackson and Leon El Alamin join MI Healthy Mind as guests to discuss their programs and experiences working with at risk kids and felons through community outreach.

Derrick Jackson is the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Officer Director of Community Outreach and Leon is Founder and Executive Director for M.A.D.E. Institute.

Their work helps community members live a healthier and productive life.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.