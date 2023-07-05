Meth dealer arrest suspect dies of overdose in Chippewa Co.

Nathan Scott Chambers

TRIDENT detectives say one suspect died of an overdose after he was arrested with another man for dealing meth.

They say Nathan Chambers from Bay City sold undercover detectives in Chippewa County a quarter pound of meth. Once they had evidence he was dealing, law enforcement pulled him over and arrested Chambers and a 22-year-old Sterling man who was in the car.

Officials say unbeknownst to them, Chambers and the other man had taken meth before they were arrested. The Sterling man started to overdose in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility, and despite their best efforts law enforcement says they were unable to save him.

Chambers was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later returned to jail.

He’s charged with delivery of meth, conspiracy to deliver meth, and delivery of meth causing death.