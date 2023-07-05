Learning more about Cornhole at the National Cherry Festival Cornhole Tournament

Cornhole enthusiasts from around the region have flocked to the National Cherry Festival to compete and lifestyle anchor Eric Brazeal got some tips from Jason Dufflo with the Michigan Cornhole League on how to play the game.

And according to Dufflo, the biggest thing people need to know to play Cornhole and win is how to throw the bag.

“It’s to learn to throw the bag so it lands flat. The science of this is when that bag lands flat, the fill goes to all four corners. The bag would continue to go straight. There’s so many people that I see when they start out, they’ll be bunched up and so like a ball, they throw like a ball or throw it like a horseshoe,” Dufflo said.

The National Cherry Festival Cornhole Tournament wrapped up today, but players are already gearing up for next years competition.

