Grand Traverse Pavilions sues PACE North nursing home for $5 million

Grand Traverse County’s Health and Human Services board is suing PACE North to recover $5 million they invested to start the nursing home.

They say Grand Traverse Pavilions applied for the creation of a PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) center in 2016 and invested millions of dollars into it over its first few years of operation.

“The terms of our management agreement called for GTP to subsidize PACE’s start-up costs. And once Pace North reached an agreed upon milestone of financial stability, they would then begin repaying GTP based on a percentage of their annual revenue. That has not happened,” said Cecil McNally, chairperson of the county’s Health and Human Services Board.

Advertisement

GTP says PACE North is now trying to terminate that management agreement and claim the money was a gift.

Grand Traverse Pavilions is seeking $90,000 in management fees they say was agreed upon for 2023, and the eventual repayment of the $5 million through yearly management fees.