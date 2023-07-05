Cherry Appreciation at The Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center

The Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center in Traverse City takes care of cherries from start to finish.

The center produces almost half of the U.S. supply of tart cherries and is responsible for 83% of sweet cherry production in Michigan!

The Hort Station produces 120 to 150 million pounds of tart cherries and annually and about 50 million pounds of sweet cherries.

This year, the cherries are a very good crop and the center has used only Michigan region cherries!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are at the Horticulture Research Center learning more about their orchard!

