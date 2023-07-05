Cadillac Freedom Festival kicks off, brings boost to local businesses

People in Cadillac are celebrating the Fourth of July all week long with the Freedom Festival.

The festival kicked off with a parade on Tuesday and continues all week with a number of events including a classic car show, a 5K race and another parade for kids and pets.

The Vice President for the Freedom Festival, Ann Bush, said the goal of the festival is to bring the community together to celebrate and give tourists and families something extra to do.

The Cadillac Commons will be busy with all the events going on including vendors in the park throughout the day and the Pork in the Park Barbecue Competition. The festival wraps up with fireworks on Saturday.

“It will bring downtown business and showcase what we have here, because we really do have a great community,” Bush explained.

The Co-Owner of Cone Lickers, Kimberly Stange admitted the Freedom Festival has come at the perfect time with the Mitchell State Park Campground re-opening and busy Fourth of July holiday.

“I just like to think that ice cream always fits into summer. This is our time,” Stange stated. “The Freedom Festival just kicked off, but I think obviously as people are floating around town doing their activities, we hope they come and enjoy a cone with us at some point.”

Festival organizers say they hope to continue to grow the festival and look forward to another great year.

Click here for more information on the festival.