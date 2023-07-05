$5 million grant funding rebuilding project on the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie

A $5 million grant will help finish rebuilding a dilapidated water front on the St. Marys River.

The shoreline east of the Cloverland Hydroelectric Power Plant through the old Carbide Dock has been in disrepair since 2017.

Par of the shoreline was home to fishing and a park area. The other part, at the old Carbide Dock, was the only docking port for freighters east of Marquette and north of DeTour.

Advertisement

Now, the project will finish up with the shore line by the Lake State Center for Research and Education being used for recreational use, and the old Carbide Dock for industrial use.

“This is what we needed to get this thing across the finish line so this is very welcomed and it is what we needed. It’s been a project that I’ve never seen this magnitude of grant applications and grant funding,” Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie Don Gerrie said.

The project is expected to be completed within a couple of years.