Veterans group reminds people of fireworks & PTSD in veterans

The sounds and sights of fireworks for most people are a happy occasion but for veterans that’s not always the case.

The Traverse City Vet Center was on hand at the National Cherry Festival handing out information about resources they have for veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, also known as PTSD.

Outreach specialist, Art Eisner, is retired from the US Air Force. He said the Vet Center specializes PTSD counseling and they have lots of resources available to help.

Advertisement

Eisner said the Fourth of July holiday can be difficult for some veterans.

“It’s a trigger for them. The explosion, the lights, the whole nine yards can act as triggers, scents can act as triggers, sounds, scent. Any of your senses can act as a trigger. And it all depends on where that veteran was at and what they saw and what they did,” said Eisner.

The Traverse City Vet Center says if you or a loved one is struggling, you can call the Traverse City Vet Center at 1-231-935-0051. You can also call 988 or 911 if you’re in a moment of crisis.