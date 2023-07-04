Safety and security measures at the National Cherry Festival

The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City brings thousands of people to the area.

The Traverse City Police Department, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police and other agencies have spent months preparing for the weeklong event.

“We have extra details during the airshow, on the weekends, during the parades, and every night throughout the festival. We can add 20 to 30 officers a night,” said Interim Chief Matt Richmond from the Traverse City Police Department.

If you look up while at the festival, you will probably see one of the many cameras.

“They’re just an extra set of eyes so that if something does happen or we get information from dispatchers that are calling a certain area, we can go to the cameras and help our officers before they get there, giving them information on what may be occurring,” explained Interim Chief Richmond.

Siblings Jared and Marissa Vandermoere have spent a few days on the festival grounds.

“There’s a lot of security presence, and everyone seemed very friendly. I haven’t seen anything crazy, so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Jared Vandermoere.

“The air show is really cool to watch. The weather’s been great, and I love seeing all the big boats in the bay,” added Marissa Vandermoere.

On top of security, law enforcement is also handling all the extra traffic around Traverse City this week.

“With the number of officers that we have on, we’re able to control and make sure that people are safe when they cross the roads and get from one part of the festival to another,” said Interim Chief Richmond. “If you are looking to park really close to the festival, it’s going to be very difficult for you to do so. I would give you as much time as you can to find a spot and prepare to walk down to the festival.”

Also providing services to ensure the safety of festival goers and the community during the National Cherry Festival are the Traverse City Fire Department, Grand Traverse Emergency Management, Grand Traverse Central Dispatch, MMR and the United States Coast Guard.



