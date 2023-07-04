Mecosta Co. deputies say kidnapping suspect arrested, victim safe

A woman is safe and a man is in jail after a kidnapping in Mecosta County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they got the kidnapping call late Sunday night. They were told a woman was forced into a car and taken from the area.

Deputies say the suspect ended up dropping the woman off on the side of the road more than an hour later. She was picked up by someone driving past and taken home with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Deputies were able to track down the suspect, a man who used to live in Mecosta County, at a home in Montcalm County.

They say the man came out of the house peacefully with help from a negotiator and was arrested. He’s now facing multiple charges.