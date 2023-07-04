Mason County focusing on sober boating this summer

With the Fourth of July holiday and the water warming up, more and more people are taking to the water. Whether it be an inland lake or one of the Great Lakes, it’s giving law enforcement another chance to remind boaters of their safety.

“We do a really good job as law-enforcement in advertising and really cracking down on the drinking and driving, as it relates to roadways,” said Mason County sheriff Kim Cole. “But we don’t do such a good job when it comes to drinking and boating.”

Over the weekend, the Mason County sheriff’s office tried to do just that, teaming up with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Ludington police, they launched ‘Operation Dry Water,’ a crackdown on drunk boating.

“They had a really successful event in that there were no drunk drivers arrested,” said Cole. “People were playing by the rules when it comes to drinking and boating.”

That was a surprising but encouraging result for Cole because he knows first hand that excessive drinking on the water is dangerous, both behind the wheel but also enjoying the water.

“In 2019 sadly we had nine individuals drown here in Mason County. It was a tough year for our marine patrol, divers, law-enforcement and our community,” said Cole. “Of those nine, six had a drug or alcohol component to them.”

As the summer heats up and the water warms, there are only going to be more people taking to the lake.

“It’s over indulging and getting a little too confident in being able to conquer either an inland lake or river, or the Great Lakes,” said Cole. “You’re never going to be stronger than the water.”

Life vests, staying alert and staying sober, for Cole that’s all there is to it. But he’s also reminding people while beers on the boat sounds like summer, the legal blood alcohol limit is still 0.08.

“Alcohol levels are the same regardless and we want people to come out and enjoy what our community has to offer in and all the communities,” said Cole. “Just do it safely and be responsible.”