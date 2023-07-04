Despite high temps, people celebrate the 4th at the National Cherry Festival

Temperatures might be hot in many parts of northern Michigan but that’s not impacting attendance at the National Cherry Festival.

Even with temps in the 90s for most of the day, people still came out in droves and organizers were prepared.

Abbey Slaven came up from downstate, visiting from Taylor, Michigan. She said the heat was uncomfortable.

Advertisement

“I’m sweating over here, and my clothes are, like, sticking to me. I just don’t want people to touch me,” said Slaven.

By early afternoon, Slaven said she was already taking advantage of the cooling station set up by the first aid and baby changing stations.

“So good. It was like a breath of fresh air, I’d say. Yeah. As soon as I walked in, I was like, oh, thank God! I mean, it’s that wind. That’s just good,” said Slaven.

Critical care nurse and volunteer Vicky Card said it’s important to recognize the symptoms of heat stroke.

Advertisement

“You can get really sick really quick. Some signs are, you know, nausea, dizziness, stopping, sweating. When you stop sweating, that’s a sign like you’re super dehydrated and you need to get help real quick. You can actually wind-up having seizures with having a full-on heat stroke and be really damaging,” said Slaven.

Especially if alcohol is involved.

“You really want to stay up on your fluids, stay up on your electrolytes, drink some Gatorade and keep cool, stay in the shade as much as you can. And use sunscreen,” said Slaven.

Even the Mermaid Phantom said she had the high temps in mind.

Advertisement

“I heard it would be pretty toasty, so I came prepared. I have a lot of fans which have been really, really helpful. I do keep my tail hydrated and my face as well with my magical spray bottle, of course, because I am out of Lake Michigan and it’s a little hot on land,” Slaven.

Card says there’s also bike medics and EMS rigs set up all throughout the festival. There’s also plenty of drinking fountains with refillable water stations scattered throughout the event.