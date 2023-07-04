Chowing down at the Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest at the National Cherry Fest

The Fourth of July is synonymous with eating competitions! Hot dogs, popcorn, wings, but here in Traverse City we do cherry pies! Slices or whole, kids or adults, we like to pin ribbons on those who can suck down cherry pie the fastest.

And today, meteorologist Michael Stevens stopped by F and M Park to check out the Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest from Sara Lee! And little did he know, but he would also be competing.

In the end, Michael walked away a little bruised and broken as 11-year-old Lily from Colorado walked away the victor in this battle of the pie!

There will be more Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contests through Friday at F and M Park from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

You can find the full list of National Cherry Festival events here.



