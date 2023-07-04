Celebrating the Fourth of July at the National Cherry Festival

With an endless amount of things to check out and food to try while also enjoying the heart of downtown Traverse City, there’s something for everyone at the National Cherry Festival.

Especially on the Fourth of July.

Americans all over the country are celebrating the independence we received on this day in 1776.

Some are celebrating at the lake, some on a boat or maybe even poolside, but here in Traverse City, many are flocking to the National Cherry Festival to celebrate.

Our lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher caught up with some festival goers to hear more about their holiday plans.

And even if you missed heading to the National Cherry Festival to celebrate the Fourth of July, there’s still a lot of great events that you can check out over the course of the week.



