Boom Boom club ready to make a blast for the Grand Traverse Community

The Traverse City Boom Boom Club is ready to light up the sky on July 4 to celebrate the Nation’s independence. The fireworks show will be 25 to 30 minutes over West Grand Traverse Bay where on-lookers will be able to see fireworks choreographed with music.

To see the fireworks you have the chance to get a ticket for the VIP section or a general admissions ticket.

The Boom Boom Club raises money through ticket sales and donations to pay for the cost of the fireworks and also partners with the Veteran’s Coalition to provide support to the coalition’s mission in the community.

Advertisement

“So all proceeds raised go to either pay for the fireworks or next year’s fireworks. But we also partner with the Veterans Coalition and they’re out soliciting donations today as well,” said TC Boom Boom Club President, Trevor Tkach. “They’re down here volunteering and helping quite a bit. So we combined forces to do good in this town.”

If you’re still looking for a place to see great fireworks and support the community, head to the club’s website to get tickets. The show begins at 10 p.m. July 4.

You can find the full list of National Cherry Festival events here.







