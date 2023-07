The 55th Annual Stone Skipping Tournament on Mackinac Island is kicking off today followed by a full day of Fourth of July festivities.

This year the tournament has 10 professional stone skippers competing.

Followed by the tournament, the island will be celebrating Independence Day with many other competitive games like foot races, sack races, water balloon tosses, and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are on Mackinac Island getting more details about all of the competitions!

