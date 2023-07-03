Wet Fireworks Puts A Damper on Otsego Lake Event

A popular fireworks show did not go as planned in Otsego County after the show was cancelled.

The fireworks event at Otsego Lake went up in smoke after the barge they were on collapsed and the fireworks got wet.

Darylene Dick has been camping at Otsego Lake County Park for decades. She said they were ready waiting for the show, when it got canceled Saturday night.

Advertisement

“We were already out by the water sitting in our chairs and stuff, but like I said, safety first. The barge was sinking. They got to do that first before the fireworks are lit off,” said Dick.

Dick said the fireworks show never disappoints.

“Phenomenal. I would say they go at least a half hour, 45 minutes, at least on a lake at least on a lake. And then a lot of the people around the lake participate and make their own fireworks and light them off. So, it’s a good show. Very good show,” said Dick.

The Otsego County Administrator, Matt Barresi, said not all the firework got soaked but enough did to cancel the show.

Advertisement

He said there were several things they will be looking into.

“I’ve heard everything from a bit of a rogue wave to, you know, the barge is, you know, not is buoyant as it once was and bunch of other things that we’ll be looking into. But that was pretty much the cause. The barge took on water and got the fireworks wet. And then, of course, you know, with all safety in mind, it wasn’t it wasn’t going to be advisable to try and continue the show,” said Barresi.

Barresi said they will be diving deeper into what happened.

“So, when we have our follow up meeting will determine if the thing went all the way down to hitting the sand or if it fell on to the cinder blocks or something like that,” said Barresi.

Advertisement

Luckily, the Otsego County Director of Parks and Rec, Jacob Brown said all the fireworks are accounted for.

“All the fireworks stayed right in place. They’re in racks, secure racks that are put in place directly to the platform that they put in place. So not a lot of them went anywhere and they were removed,” said Brown.

Organizers say they were disappointed they couldn’t put on the crowd pleaser as planned but next year’s event will be bigger and better to make up for it.

For Dick, that’s great news.

“I know we’re already planning on making reservations for next year for the same week with all the group and the friends. So, I’m glad to hear that it’ll be back next year.,” said Dick.