Traverse Area RV Rentals makes vacationing more practical

Nothing beats a Michigan summer, and there are endless places to get away in Northern Michigan.

One way to do it is through Traverse Area RV Rentals.

“We just really want to help small families, especially locals. You don’t have to work your whole summer away because of the tourist season,” said Shelby Fritz, Co-Owner of Traverse Area RV Rentals.

All you have to do is book a campsite in the Grand Traverse or Leelanau County area, and they take care of the rest.

“When we drop it off, we ensure the kitchen is set up, the slide out is out. Everything is good to go,” explained Fritz. “We’ve got the bed linens. We’ve got pots and pans, forks, plates, everything for that.”

Roger Laframboise used the service with his sons to enjoy a weekend at Lake Leelanau RV Park.

“We’re close to being empty nesters. They have their own lives, so when we get them all together, it’s just a good time with family,” said Roger Laframboise.

A new way to make new memories during the summertime in Northern Michigan.

“If there were a Yelp rating that I could give them, I would give them a five for their services,” added Laframboise.