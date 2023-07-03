The Greatest Fourth in the North celebration is underway in Missaukee County.

The event in Lake City features crafts, arts, food trucks, carnival rides and much more.

Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Board President, Ryan Carrigan, said a few new events were added this year including, crowning the very first king and queen of the Greatest Fourth in the North.

There’s also the North Country Stars & Stripes Concert tonight. The show just starts at 6 pm.

Advertisement

Organizers say it’s very family friendly.

“Everything we do, we try to make sure it’s got aspects for all kids of all ages and families and even the concert tonight, kids can come out. It’s being on school grounds. There’s no alcohol. So it truly is a family friendly show, " said Carrigan.

The event runs through Tuesday with the Greatest Fourth in the North Parade that starts at 10 a.m. and fireworks display over Lake Missaukee after sunset.