S.S. Badger announces return of overnight trips

After a three-year hiatus, the crew of the S.S. Badger in Ludington has announced the return of overnight trips known as “doubles.”

Starting July 6 and running until Aug. 6, doubles will be available on Thursday through Sunday evening. The Badger will leave Ludington at 8:45 p.m. EST and head back from Manitowoc, Wisconsin at 1:30 a.m. CST.

“We have seen a continued increase in traffic and demand for the additional crossing. Many passengers have expressed how much they missed being able to sail at night and we are ecstatic to service our passengers in this capacity again,” said Shelby Soberalski, Director of Marketing and Sales for Lake Michigan Carferry.

The Badger says all the same amenities available during the day, from Bingo to dining and drinks, will be available on the overnight trips. You can find more booking information on their website or by calling 1-800-841-4243.