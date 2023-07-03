Pinkies up for the Princess Tea Party at National Cherry Festival!

There was a line outside of the door to the Hagerty Center Monday morning as girls eagerly waited to meet the current Cherry Festival Queen and this year’s candidates.

The Princess Tea Party is one of the most popular events of the week with tickets selling out within the first 10 to 15 minutes of going on sale. It was a morning filled with good food, tea, and lots of smiles!

Girls also had the opportunity to walk across the stage and get crowned by the Cherry Queen herself! There wasn’t a single person who left the party without a smile on their face.

On Friday, the candidates will be back in the very same room for the crowning of the 2023 National Cherry Festival Queen.

You can find the full list of National Cherry Festival events here.