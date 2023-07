The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says one of their on-duty patrol cars was involved in crash with a motorcycle on Sunday.

It happened at the corner of Reynolds Road and US-31 in Inland Township. Deputies say the patrol car was headed south when a westbound motorcycle crashed into it.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Munson Medical Center by Benzie EMS with a leg injury.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor.