Mid-week holiday creates a boom for business

A long holiday weekend is always welcome for tourists spending the time off and the businesses and communities they are visiting. What is even better is when the holiday allows that weekend to become a week.

“Today is a Monday and it’s packed,” said Mitch Foster, Ludington city manager.

Ludington is busy in the summer, obviously, but on a normal weekend, things slow down Sunday and kind of reset on Monday. Not this week. Not when Independence Day falls on a Tuesday giving visitors a reason to stay longer and turn a weekend into a full vacation.

Advertisement

“Versus the weekend where they kind of come in and leave, this way they came in on Friday and now they’re here for the whole week,” said Jill Snyder, owner of Snyder’s Shoes. “So it makes for a very busy week.”

“Even at our campground, on Tuesday they’ll have 20 people leaving, then 20 people coming in so they are staying full,” said Foster.

Many people came in last week and will stay through Tuesday. Many more will come Tuesday and stay through next weekend. Those extra days in town means extra business.

“We need the busyness, we need the traffic, we need the tourists. That really is a lot of our bread and butter,” said Snyder. “Just trying to help support the local businesses. When you’re a downtown merchant like we are, we absolutely love it and you really do rely on it.”

Advertisement

Any extra business in the summer, whether it be a nice early or late weekend, or these busy mid-week holidays, makes the slow months more tolerable.

“You do live off of some of that summer in the winter,” said SNyder. “You want to keep your staff and take good care of them, so it’s very helpful.”

Of course, more people means more crowds and there will be some locals who miss the mid-week slowdown but those around town know it’s just part of the deal.

“Obviously it gets a little tiring if you’ve been here for 40 years and it’s just kind of gotten more and more people,” said Foster. “But the reality is we live in a beautiful place and people want to visit it, so how can we take advantage of it, and really enjoy it ourselves?”