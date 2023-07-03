Ludington man on motorized scooter dies in crash with car

The Ludington Police Department says a local man died from his injuries after his scooter was hit by a car.

Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection of N. Harrison St. and Bryant Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they say 35-year-old Michael Ivinson was lying in the road with critical injuries.

Police say he was crossing N. Harrison St. on his motorized scooter when a car turning left off Bryant Road crashed into him. Ivinson was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the car was not injured.

The Ludington Police Department is looking for more information about the crash. If you saw it happen, please contact Sgt. Mike Haveman by email at haveman211@ci.ludington.mi.us or by telephone at 231-843-3425.