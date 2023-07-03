Celebrating Culture at the 2023 Kchi Wiikwedong Anishinaabek Pow Wow

To celebrate the language, culture and the region’s first people the Grand Traverse Bay of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians presented their 30th annual Pow Wow.

The event took place Monday morning at the Bayside Music Stage, where the space also included a display of arts and crafts, jewelry, cultural displays, and Native American food.

The event allows everyone of all nation to experience traditional dance, singing and even the crowning of the Wiigwaasmin royalty, created to support Native American youth living in the way of their ancestors.

