Celebrating All Things Cherry at The National Cherry Festival

Braulis Pimentel
Braulis Pimentel, Tyler Brintnell
07/03/2023 7:03 AM EDT

They 97th National Cherry Festival has officially begun!

You can enjoy a full week of celebrating everything cherry from barbeque to salsas.

Out on the Open Space Park in Traverse City, there will be new events and activities to participate in daily.

Today, some of those include, The Princess Tea, a live performance from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Pow Wow, a kids cherry pie eating contest, and so much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are at Open Space Park hearing all about the events going on today.

