You’ll want to try these award-winning cherry recipes

Ahead of the National Cherry Festival, we asked 9&10 News followers to send in their cherry recipes, and, wow, did we receive some good ones! It was difficult to pick out the best ones, but after agonizing over the choices (and drooling over them), our foodies came up with three winners. And we simply had to include two dessert-themed runners-up.

All the recipes were amazing, and thank you to everyone who participated. Now, without further ado, here are the top cherry-themed recipes!

WINNER

Chocolate Cherry Almond French Toast Casserole

By Terri Fries

- 1 loaf French bread, brioche or challah, sliced into 1-inch cubes

- 2 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese, softened

- 1 ¼ cup granulated sugar

- 6 eggs, room temperature

- 2 cup half and half, room temperature

- 1 tablespoon almond extract

- ¼ teaspoon salt

- 18 ounces cherries, pitted

- ½ cup water

- ½ teaspoon almond extract

- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon cornstarch

- ½ to 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Lightly grease a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Add cream cheese and sugar to a large mixing bowl and beat with mixer until smooth. Beat in the eggs until smooth, followed by the half and half, then the almond extract and salt.

Add half the bread cubes to prepared baking dish, evenly layer with half of the chocolate chips. Pour half of the custard over the dish. Add remaining bread, then the chocolate, and remaining custard. Press down with a spatula to submerge the bread in the custard. (If making the night before, cover with foil and refrigerate.)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, covered with foil, for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered, for an additional 15-25 or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 165 degrees.

While the casserole is baking, add water, sugar, and cornstarch to a medium saucepan, whisk until cornstarch is dissolved and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.

Boil approximately 5 minutes or until thickened, then add cherries and simmer 5 minutes or until a few have burst, remove from heat and add almond extract. Set aside.

Top casserole with cherry sauce.

Optional: Add additional chocolate chips to the top.

Optional: Add fresh whipped cream.

SECOND PLACE

Old Fashioned Cherry Pudding

By Michelle Demerly

- 2 cups sugar, divided

- 2 cups flour

- 2 teaspoons baking powder

- ¾ teaspoons cinnamon

- 1 cup milk

- ½ cup butter

- 1 quart canned cherries with juice*

* In place of 1 quart cherries, measure out 4 cups (loosely) of frozen cherries and fill with water to almost 4 cups. OR add 2 - 15 ounce cans of cherries with the juice.

Mix one cup of sugar with flour, baking powder, cinnamon and milk. Mix and pour into a 9x13″ pan.

Heat butter, remaining sugar and cherries with juice in small pan until butter melts.

Pour over batter and bake 45-50 minutes at 350 degrees.

Note: This recipe can be halved. As it bakes, the batter rises to the top and creates its own sauce underneath.

THIRD PLACE

Cherry Capital Fish Fry

By Sandra Derman

- Ten frozen or fresh breaded fish portions

- 3 tablespoons chopped onion

- 3 tablespoons chopped green pepper

- 3 tablespoons margarine (can use butter but burns easily)

- 2/3 cup brown sugar (I use Truvia Sweet Complete)

- 1 tablespoon corn starch

- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

- ¼ teaspoon ground mustard

- 8 ½ ounce can pineapple tidbits in syrup

- 8 ounces can cherries drained if from a can. Use fresh if available. (Sweet or sour or some of both.) You could even use dried cherries, but add them last.

- 2 tablespoons Balsamic vinegar

- 1 tablespoon soy sauce

- ¾ cup cherry tomato halves

- ¾ cup pecan pieces

Fry fish and set aside but keep warm

In saucepan, cook onion and green pepper in margarine but do not brown. Remove from heat.

Combine the brown sugar cornstarch, and ginger and add to the pan of onions and green pepper.

Drain pin pineapple tidbits, reserving syrup. Stir pineapple syrup, vinegar, and soy sauce into vegetable mixture.

Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add the pineapple tidbits, fresh cherry tomato halves, and cherries.

Heat through. Serve over cooked fish portions.

If you do not care for fish you can serve over bow-tie pasta.

This recipe is so versatile you can make your own variations and it will be delicious!

Serves 4 hungry people!

RUNNERS-UP

We just couldn’t leave out these two, which we plan to make all summer long for dessert!

Michigan Cherry cookies

By Leann Moot

- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

- 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour

- 1/4 cup flaxseed meal

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 2 cups old fashioned oats

- 3/4 cup butter

- 1 cup brown sugar

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 2 eggs, slightly beaten

- 1 teaspoon vanilla

- 1 1/2 cups dried tart cherries

- 3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour and flaxseed meal, baking powder, salt and oats. Set aside.

Mix butter, brown sugar, and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla, mix well. Add flour mixture to butter mixture, mix well. Stir in dried cherries and chocolate chips.

Drop by rounded teaspoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 9 - 11 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for one minute, then transfer to a wire cooling rack and enjoy.

Cherry Fluff

By Holly Barrett

- 1 can cherry pie filling

- 1 20-ounce can pineapple tidbits with juice

- 1 8-ounce container cool whip thawed

- 1 7-ounce bag of mini marshmallows

- 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese

Mix about half of all ingredients in food processor at a time until smooth.

Put in desired dish and mix other half of ingredients until smooth. Place all mixture in refrigerator overnight until chilled thoroughly. Serve and enjoy!







