Fourth of July weekend brings out record number of Michigan drivers

The Fourth of July weekend is officially here, and hopefully you were able to pack your patience for the driving.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said 1.7 million Michiganders will be on the roadways during the Fourth of July weekend, breaking a record set last year.

“This year we’re expecting about 76,000 more Michigan residents will be traveling this year. So the highways are going to be busy this holiday weekend,” Woodland explained.

Advertisement

Friday was one of the worst days to travel all year, with AAA predicting the roads to be just as congested on July 4 and 5. Kevin Armstrong was headed up to Northern Michigan with his family from Ohio. He says driving Friday was quite the challenge.

“A lot of stop and go. M-115 has been busy, but we’re about an hour from where we’re going, so we’ll be glad to get there, have a cold one and feel a lot calmer,” Armstrong admitted.

Drivers were not only feeling the pain behind the wheel, but also at the pump with gas prices averaging around $3.50 a gallon. However, a far cry from last year’s average of $4.94 a gallon.

“I think last year was worse. At least we’re under $3.50, that’s about all I can say,” Armstrong laughed.

Advertisement

And despite all the traffic and high gas prices drivers say they’re happy to be headed up north to celebrate another holiday weekend.

“The fact that we can travel, we can have the freedoms of moving where we want to go and coming up to this beautiful country here up north. We feel very fortunate, and very proud of our country,” said Rochester resident Jim Komendera.



