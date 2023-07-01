Author Angeline Boulley honored in Sault Ste. Marie

Angeline Boulley’s first book, Firekeeper’s Daughter, has won many awards.

And Saturday, the mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, acknowledges Boulley’s accomplishments and talents by proclaiming July 1 ‘Angeline Boulley Day’.

Before becoming a full-time author, Boulley was most recently the Director for the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education.

She wanted to write a book when she was 18-years-old, but it took 26 years to get the ball rolling.

“I was 44 and decided to give writing a try,” Boulley said. “It took another ten years just to finish a draft that I felt was solid enough to get a publisher, and I did. So I always knew it was a great idea, and could be a great book.”

Boulley has a second book out called Warrior Girl Unearthed.



