One big supreme court decision, striking down affirmative action, came down on Thursday with rulings impacting college loans and the LGBTQ+ community expected Friday.

Affirmative action is an issue that stirs mixed emotions, but it’s actually been banned in Michigan since 2006.

Still, all three of these rulings will create big changes in Northern Michigan and across the nation. Scott Ladeur, political science professor from North Central Michigan College, is helping us break down the impact.