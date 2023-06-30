Videographer Josh Monroe rides with the Thunderbirds in Traverse City

You may have already seen the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying around Traverse City ahead of the big air show this weekend.

Videographer Josh Monroe got the opportunity to jump in the cockpit of one of their Warbirds on Friday. It was originally used for World War II pilots and is now part of the Thunderbirds’ aerobatics show. They say it’s always a thrill putting on the show.

“We’re about 3 to 4 feet from each other at different points in time, constantly moving around. Uniquely about our show is we’ll do some maneuvers where we’re doing formation, aerobatics together, lots of smoke and lots of noise,” said Chris Thomas, Warbird Thunder Airshow Team Lead.

You can also expect some F-16 jets in the air show happening Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, to kick off the National Cherry Festival.

Our On The Road crew spent all morning getting a behind-the-scenes look at what the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do.