Traverse City Police Department introduces new K9 Officer Kilo

K9 Officer Kilo was born on April 10, 2021 in Mexico

The Traverse City Police Department has added a new K9 officer to their team!

Officer Kilo will serve as a narcotics detection dog, replacing retired K9 Officer Drago. Kilo is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois born in Mexico.

TCPD says they were able to get Kilo through a donation from a long-time supporter of their K9 program.

The department says, “Our K9s are trained and certified in tracking, obedience, handler protection, building, article, and area search. Our Department is pleased to offer our community and other local law enforcement agencies such well-trained K9 teams. Our K9 teams work extensively together to stay sharp, prepared, fit, and healthy so that when called to duty they are ready and waiting.”