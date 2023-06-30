Top News: Video shows officer smoothly stopping alleged carjacker’s vehicle - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. MSP releases name of man who they say led troopers on chase after he carjacked a vehicle

State police on Tuesday released the name and listed the charges against the carjacking suspect. The suspect is 27-year-old Donald Wade North from Alma, troopers said. The suspect attempted to carjack a CPL holder at a gas station in Waters, troopers said. After the suspect assaulted the CPL holder, the CPL holder displayed his firearm and the suspect fled. The suspect found an unlocked pickup truck in the parking lot with the keys inside and stole the truck and left at a high rate of speed, troopers said. State police and local authorities were able to stop the vehicle, and they released dashcam video of the incident. Check it out at the link above.

2. Car crashes into buggy in Gladwin Co., Amish woman in critical condition

Deputies say an Amish woman is in critical condition after her buggy was hit by a car in Gladwin County. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash in Gladwin Township last Friday afternoon. They say the buggy driven by husband and wife Jonas and Katie Troyer was hit from behind by a Chevy Trailblazer. Deputies say the husband and the Chevy driver showed no signs of injury, but Katie Troyer suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Gladwin Hospital and later moved to Beaumont Hospital.

3. We took a ride with state police to find out more about new distracted driving laws

Distracted driving has become more of a common occurrence, as it’s become harder and harder for some people to put their phones down. Starting Friday, a new law will put some teeth into current laws, putting the brakes on distracted driving even more. Public Information Officer Lieutenant Derrick Carroll with Michigan State Police said that it’s an all-too-common problem.

4. Why does the wildfire smoke in Northern Michigan smell like burning plastic?

The Canadian wildfires have been burning for several weeks now, and the smoke produced by these ongoing wildfires has been transported into the Midwest. This is thanks to a low-pressure system that has been circulating over the area since Monday, causing winds to carry the smoke from north to south. There is still a slight smoky haze over the area, and there was a much heavier film in the sky Tuesday, which left a lingering odor behind as well. While to many this may have smelled like your typical campfire, many also complained about a burning plastic scent. While it seems odd, there is an explanation for the plastic-like smell.

5. Wildfire haze creating ‘unhealthy’ and ‘hazardous’ air quality in Michigan

Several large wildfires in Canada are causing poor air quality as the smoke moves into the region from the winds on the back side of the low-pressure system moving east. On June 27, the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued a statewide air quality alert, due to the amount of small particles in the air from the smoky haze. The small particles, referred to as PM 2.5, can be breathed in. The higher amounts that will be in the air during the air quality alert can cause health problems for those with existing heart and lung issues.

6. Traverse City family still searching for answers 10 years after Kellyann Boyce-Hulbert’s death

A decade has passed, and a Traverse City family who lost their loved one to a hit and run still has no answers. Kellyann Boyce-Hulbert was hit on July 5, 2013 around 2 a.m. when she was riding her bike home from work, and the person responsible for hitting her is still out there. Traverse City Police said they have continued to work the case, but don’t have a person of interest. They also said they have gotten more than 1,000 tips over the past 10 years, but so far none of them have lead to an arrest. Investigators believe Kellyann was hit by a truck or SUV at the intersection of Railroad and Washington Streets.

7. Houghton Lake woman and her dog killed in weekend crash

We have confirmed that a woman and her dog were killed after being hit by a car in Houghton Lake this past weekend. The Denton Township police chief says it happened Saturday night on County Road 100 near Luce Drive. Police say Sheryl Wojcik tried to run across the road with her dog. A truck driven by Robert Smith swerved to avoid them, but ended up hitting Wojcik. Smith was arrested for driving on a revoked license causing death. A passenger his vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges.

8. Gaylord tornado victim says they were scammed by one local company, saved by another

Some people in Gaylord whose homes were damaged during last year’s tornado say they’ve been scammed by a local construction company. There are reportedly dozens of homeowners in Gaylord that hired Liquid Roofing and Construction to fix the damage on their house from the tornado. Nicole Jones is one of the homeowners that said she was scammed by the company. She said after the tornado there was a lot of options to choose from in terms of roofing companies.

9. What is the Russia/Wagner showdown? A former diplomat in Northern Michigan explains

Over the weekend, there was a turn of events in Russia, as a private military group began a coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin before backing down. The Wagner Group is a private military contracted by the Russians to assist in the Ukraine war, but frustrations over strategy and support had the Wagner Group marching to Moscow in an apparent coup. “He offered his services to Putin as a way to augment the Russian army, which was doing terribly at the time,” said Jack Segal, a former UN diplomat now living in Northern Michigan.

10. Michigan legislature passes $82 billion state budget

A record state budget, $82 billion, passed Wednesday night in the Michigan legislature, just two days before their self-imposed deadline of July 1. The budget will boost funding for schools, including more than $450 per pupil, but also use up almost all of the state’s surplus. The plan also includes funding for flood assistance near Midland and free school lunches for all.



