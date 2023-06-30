Storm delay doesn’t stop Engineers Day at the Soo Locks

After a two hour storm delay, Engineers Day went on as planned in Sault Ste. Marie.

The event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but lightning closed the Soo Locks park down until 11. Once the park opened, thousands of people were able to walk across the gate of the MacArthur Lock to view the freighters up close.

It’s the only day of the year when the inside of the locks are open to the public. There also were lots of vendors with information and goods.

For one first time visitor to the event, it was more than she expected.

“I thought the lines would be shorter. I didn’t know how big it would be. I kind of assumed it would be a smaller thing but seeing everyone here in the giant lines, it was cool to see a lot of the people who cared about coming to see the boats as much as we do,” said Renna Barnes from Romeo.

A total of three freighters and one cruise ship locked through during the event.