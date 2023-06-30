Michigan schools get $24B in new budget, and education experts are applauding the move

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a record $82 billion state budget Thursday, and schools are applauding the budget’s focus on education. In that budget, $24 billion is being used on education as the state looks to solve learning setbacks from the pandemic.

Northwest Education Services Director of Communications Ryan Jarvi is applauding the new budget as he said the per pupil and transportation funding as well as to programs to create and retain more teachers will have a lasting impact on not just their school, but schools throughout Northern Michigan.

“Something that obviously stands out is the increase to the per pupil foundation, up to $9,600, which is the highest it’s ever been. But there’s also increases for special education, transportation, early education - a lot of other critical areas where we needed a lot more money going towards them,” Jarvi explained.

Along with a 5% increase in per pupil funding, $125 million dollars is earmarked to reimburse districts for transportation funding, something Jarvi predicted will help rural schools like theirs.

“Right now, districts are paying for transportation out of their general fund, so really [the extra funding] could be for anything. They could use that to support students directly in the classroom, they could us it to retain teachers, but really it’s going to free up districts to use that money as they see fit,” stated Jarvi.

The budget would also create a program to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students regardless of income and add universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds. However, Jarvi explained that one of the most important pieces of the budget is recruiting and retaining teachers including a $250 million proposal that would give Michigan teachers money to pay off their student loans.

“This money would help schools retain teacher through professional development, mentoring programs, again those student loan repayments. Those extra benefits they would get just being a teacher is going to hopefully help retain those people, and encourage new people to come to the workforce,” Jarvi said.

The next fiscal year budget doesn’t take effect until October, but they say they’re excited to see the impact it has when it does.