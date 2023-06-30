Reed City High School student fights for her rights as a transgender woman

There are many challenges that come with being a high school student but Lilly Allers faced some her junior year at Reed City High School that no teenager should have to. Lilly spent most of the school year fighting for her rights to use the restroom as a transgender woman.

“That’s why I felt the need to stand up. And I was speaking at board meetings regarding my rights to use the bathroom as a trans woman, and I was getting bullied for a few months. It wasn’t the best thing to happen to me. It definitely sent me into a very dark place mentally” Lilly said.

Through Lilly’s grit and determination, she was able to make a change not only for herself, but for others who didn’t have a voice. Lilly is also the recipient of a scholarship through the “Believe In the Good Campaign.” The campaign was created by Michelle and Monica Foster to create a safe and uplifting space online for the LGBTQ community.

“Believe in the good is exactly that. Just do little tiny small acts of kindness. So eventually maybe we can all believe in the good. Maybe we don’t have to wake up every day scared. We can just be our most authentic selves and go out into the world and know that we’re safe. If we can start small, if we can all just do that little tiny acts of kindness every single day, maybe we can make the world a better place” Monica said.

To learn more about the “Believe In the Good Campaign” click here.