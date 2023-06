The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City is hosting the National Cherry Festival demonstration teams tonight at 5:30pm.

The event is free to all, as you can join in on the fun to kick off NCF week!

At the air show you will be able to meet members of your local Coast Guard and other demonstration teams participating in this year’s Cherry Festival Airshow!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are behind the scenes at the air station before the big show!