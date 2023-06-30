Haley’s Hot Takes: Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna, and More!

Another Friday means it is another Hot Take!

This week, the Oscar’s have announced some new members of the Academy. Keke Palmer, Taylor, and Ke Huy Quan are just a few that will be able vote for the Oscar’s. I think this is so exciting for them!!

In the music world, Madonna has postponed the start of her tour. This is after her manager announced that she was in the I.C.U. after getting a serious bacterial infection. The good news is that she will make a full recovery!

Lastly, Olivia Rodrigo has announced the release date for her second album! The much anticipated album is called GUTS and will be out on September 8th.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!