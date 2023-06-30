Casual Cooking: Macaroni & Cheese

On Casual Cooking we focus on simple dishes that are staples in any kitchen. Because we lead such busy lives it is helpful to have quick and easy dinners ready to go, especially with a growing family. One this episode of Casual Cooking we explore the versatile Macaroni & Cheese.

Whether used as a side dish or as a main course you cannot go wrong with Macaroni & Cheese. Toss in some protein or vegetables to really give the dish longevity. You can even toss some bread crumbs on top for a delicious baked version. Today, we focus on the basics but it is easy to make this dish your own.

Macaroni & Cheese - Serves 4

4 TBSP Flour

4 TBSP Butter

2 Cups Milk

8 Oz. Cheese

Craft Single (1/2 a slice)

1 Box Macaroni Noodles

Optional: Spices for sauce

Optional: Bread crumb topping - 1/4 Cup

Bring water to a boil and pour in your noodles, as the noodles boil start on your sauce. Melt your butter in a saucepan and once melted slowly incorporate your flour, whisking until blended. Add your milk slowly to your rue, whisking until blended thoroughly. Test your rue by dipping a spoon into it, if the back of the spoon is opaque its is ready. Grate your cheese and set aside.

Take a cup of pasta water from your boiling noodles and set aside for later. Take your cheese and slowly add it to your rue using a spoon or spatula to fold in the cheese. Once fully blended taste test your rue and spice it accordingly to your taste.

Drain your noodles.

Add your cheese sauce to your noodles, you will notice the mixture may be too thick, that’s okay! Slowly add in some of the pasta water we set aside earlier to thicken the sauce. Serve hot.

From here you can place your macaroni and cheese in a baking dish and top with your optional bread crumbs and place the dish in a preheated 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes.