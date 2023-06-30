Cadillac Medallion Hunt returns this Saturday

The 2023 Cadillac Lions Medallion Hunt kicks off Saturday July 1 and this years medallion theme is “Find the Fae!” with the medallions sporting a pink cotton candied hair fairy. She and her sisters will be hiding in various places through Cadillac, Michigan in hopes that some adventurous explorers will discover their locations.

Cadillac Medallion Hunt

This fun, free, and family-friendly event does not just offer these beautiful medallions for those who find them, but there is also $300 up for grabs to the winner of the hunt and of course, the invaluable bragging rights.

To register and lock in your place in the biggest hunt of the year, head over the the Cadillac Lions Medallion Hunt event page.